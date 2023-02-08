NEET 2023 Notification Expected To Be Released By This Date; See Eligibility Criteria Here

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET-UG 2023 notification this week. As per the NTA calendar, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2023 will be conducted on May 7. NTA usually releases the NEET notification around three months prior to the date of exam. As per speculations, NEET Notification 2023 will be released around February 10.

Once released, aspirants will be able to download the NEET notification from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. With the release of NEET notification, NTA will begin the registration process for the national level medical entrance test. The tentative dates, exam pattern and registration steps can be checked here.

NEET 2023: Websites to check official notice

nta.ac.in neet.nta.nic.in.

Every year, over 16 lakh candidates register for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. In the year 2021, over 8 lakh students had cleared the exam. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counseling process to get admission to the medical colleges. The medical college in which they will get admission will depend on the rank they will score.

NEET-UG 2023: Eligibility and educational qualification

The minimum required qualification is that candidates should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board. Class 12 or equivalent appearing aspirants are also eligible to apply for NEET. Minimum required age to apply is 17 years and there is no upper age limit.

NEET UG 2022: Here's how to apply