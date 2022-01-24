NEET MDS 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Registration Details Here

NEET MDS 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS 2022 registration is scheduled to conclude on Monday, January 24 at 11:55 pm. All the candidates who want to take admission in the Master in Dental Surgery course for 2022 academic session can apply now. The application needs to be submitted on nbe.edu.in. In order to be eligible for NEET MDS 2022, candidates should have a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery course. The detailed eligibility criteria can be checked by applicants from the official website before applying.

The registrations are for NEET MDS 2022 exam which will be conducted on March 6, 2022. The exam will be conducted through a Computer Based Test format. To be noted that registered candidates will have to go through a Demo test from February 21, 2022 onwards. The demo test aims to familiarise candidates from CBT mode. NEET MDS result is scheduled to be out by March 21, 2022.

NEET MDS 2022: Check schedule details here

NEET MDS registration last date is January 24, 2022 till 11:55 pm

The application editing window will be activated between January 28 to January 31, 2022

NEET MDS admit card will be released on March 1, 2022

NEET MDS 2022 exam will be conducted on March 6, 2022

NEET MDS Result will be released by March 21, 2022

Here is how to apply for NEET MDS 2022

Candidates will have to go to the official website of NEET MDS registrations – nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET MDS tab

Under 2022 tab, click on the application link

Candidates will then have to register or log in using the required credentials

The NEET MDS application form will appear on the screen

Candidates will have to fill in the details and upload the required documents

Candidates should pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

NEET MDS 2022: Selection Criteria

To qualify NEET MDS 2022, General category candidates will be required to secure at least 50 percentile. SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 percentile. UR PWD candidates will have to secure 45 percentile.