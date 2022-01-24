NEET MDS 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Registration Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET MDS 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS 2022 registration is scheduled to conclude on Monday, January 24 at 11:55 pm. All the candidates who want to take admission in the Master in Dental Surgery course for 2022 academic session can apply now. The application needs to be submitted on nbe.edu.in. In order to be eligible for NEET MDS 2022, candidates should have a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery course. The detailed eligibility criteria can be checked by applicants from the official website before applying.
The registrations are for NEET MDS 2022 exam which will be conducted on March 6, 2022. The exam will be conducted through a Computer Based Test format. To be noted that registered candidates will have to go through a Demo test from February 21, 2022 onwards. The demo test aims to familiarise candidates from CBT mode. NEET MDS result is scheduled to be out by March 21, 2022.
To qualify NEET MDS 2022, General category candidates will be required to secure at least 50 percentile. SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) candidates will have to score a minimum of 40 percentile. UR PWD candidates will have to secure 45 percentile.