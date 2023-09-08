NEET MDS Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link

NEET MDS 2023 Counselling: The online registration for the third round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS (NEET MDS) 2023 counselling begins today, September 8. Candidates can log in to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website- mcc.nic.in and register for the third round of NEET MDS 2023 counselling. The last date to register is September 12 (12 noon) while the payment window will close at 8 pm

According to the NEET MDS 2023 counselling schedule, the choice filling and locking window will open on September 9 and close on September 13. NEET MDS Round 3 seat allotment results will be out on September 16.

NEET MDS 2023 Counselling: How to register