NEET PG 2022 Edit Window Deadline Extended; Here's How To Make Changes On Application Form

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
NEET PG Edit Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has released an important notice informing the candidates regarding the extension of the "Final Edit Window for NEET-PG 2022." Notably, the Board has extended the deadline for the edit window to provide more time to the candidates who have not made the necessary changes in their application form and photo. The Board has asked all such candidates to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. According to the notice, the final edit window will close on May 4, 2022, at 11:55 pm.
According to the official notice, "Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images to date despite being given opportunities through the ongoing final edit window. "
"All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They will be able to correct the error. During the ongoing final edit window, image(s) in their application form, which
Stands have been extended until Thursday, May 4, 2022 (11:55 pm)," it added.
Candidates must take note that the option to edit the incorrect image(s) during the edit window is given only once and they must ensure not to submit their applications without editing the image(s) asked to be corrected. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.