NEET PG 2022: Internship Deadline Extended, Check Revised Date Here

NEET PG 2022: As per an official notification relased by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the NEET PG internship deadline has been extended. NBEMS on February 16 extended the cut off date for internship completion for NEET PG 2022. The new cut off date for completing internship is July 31, 2022. The official notification has been released on the official website of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in. It can be checked by clicking on the direct link mentioned here.

As per the official notice, “In continuation of the NBEMS notice dated 04.02.2022 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. F. No. U11011/06/2021-MEC dated 15.02.2022, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2022 has been extended to 31.07.2022.”

SC permits MBBS students to ask govt for extending 1-year internship deadline

On February 8, the Supreme Court allowed NEET PG students to submit a representation to the center seeking a deferment of the May 31, 2022, deadline for internship for the purposes of NEET PG admission. The Court, however, did not come up with a judicial intervention in the matter, saying that it was ultimately a policy decision, but gave permission to the petitioners to make a representation to the authorities. On the other hand, the Supreme Court also asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider the representation of NEET-PG-22 aspirants within one week after looking at their hardships.

MCC announces revised date, exams to now be conducted on May 21

Union Health Ministry in February first week released the announcement details for NEET PG 2022 exam date. As per Medical Counselling Committee, the exam will be conducted on May 21, 2022. It should be noted that earlier the exam was scheduled to begin from March 12, which was postponed by Union Health Ministry on February 4, 2022. Health Ministry announced that the exam has been postponed by 6-8 weeks and exact date was announced by MCC.