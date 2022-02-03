NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC Revises Round 2 Registration Date, To Begin From Feb 4

Quick links:
NEET PG 2021: Medical Counseling Committee on Thursday, February 3 has revised the NEET PG Counseling round two schedule. The revision that has been done highlights that the registration will now begin on Friday, February 4, 2022. Earlier the registration process was scheduled to begin on February 3, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply from February 4, 2022. The application link for round 2 NEET PG Counselling will be activated at mcc.nic.in. Notice has been released on official website and the revised schedule for PG Counselling will be uploaded on MCC website shortly. Here is the direct link to view the official notice.
Official notification reads, “Candidates participating for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 are informed that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing seats for Round-2 of counselling. The New Registration/ Payment Facility for Round-2 of counselling will begin on 04.02.2022.”