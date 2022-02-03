Last Updated:

NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC Revises Round 2 Registration Date, To Begin From Feb 4

NEET PG Counseling round 2 registration date has been revised by MCC. As per revised schedule, the registration link will now be activated on February 4, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Neet pg

Image: Shutterstock


NEET PG 2021: Medical Counseling Committee on Thursday, February 3 has revised the NEET PG Counseling round two schedule. The revision that has been done highlights that the registration will now begin on Friday, February 4, 2022. Earlier the registration process was scheduled to begin on February 3, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply from February 4, 2022. The application link for round 2 NEET PG Counselling will be activated at mcc.nic.in. Notice has been released on official website and the revised schedule for PG Counselling will be uploaded on MCC website shortly. Here is the direct link to view the official notice.

Official notification reads, “Candidates participating for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 are informed that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing seats for Round-2 of counselling. The New Registration/ Payment Facility for Round-2 of counselling will begin on 04.02.2022.”

NEET PG Round 2 Counseling 2021: Check important dates here

  • Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 3, 2022
  • New Registration/ Payment Facility for Round-2 of counselling will begin on Friday, February 4, 2022
  • The choice filling facility will be available from Monday, February 7, 2022 

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to register

  • Interested candidates will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the PG counselling tab 
  • The link for registration will be displayed, candidates should click on it
  • Candidates will have to enter the required information and register
  • Now login and fill the application form
  • Upload the documents, pay the registration fee, and submit
  • Candidates should take print out of the application form

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate Class 12 marks sheet
  • Class 10 certificate for age proof aadhar card
First Published:
