Image: Unsplash
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released a notification informing the candidates about the change in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2021 dates for AIQ round 2. According to the latest schedule issued by MCC, the choice filling and locking would begin today February 7, 2022. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Candidates must be aware that NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 2 choice filling and locking would end on February 11 and the registration procedure would also end on February 10, 2022, as per the revised counselling schedule. NEET PG Counselling 2021 Choice Filling and Locking is a main step towards securing admission. Candidates are allotted seats based on the choices made by them in the application form.
