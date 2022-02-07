Last Updated:

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Choice Filling, Locking Begin Today; Check How To Register

NEET PG Counselling: Choice filling and locking would begin today Feb 7, 2022. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling details and dates

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released a notification informing the candidates about the change in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2021 dates for AIQ round 2. According to the latest schedule issued by MCC, the choice filling and locking would begin today February 7, 2022. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must be aware that NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 2 choice filling and locking would end on February 11 and the registration procedure would also end on February 10, 2022, as per the revised counselling schedule. NEET PG Counselling 2021 Choice Filling and Locking is a main step towards securing admission. Candidates are allotted seats based on the choices made by them in the application form.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: NEET PG Choice Filling | Check important dates

  • Name of the Event

 
  • Dates
  • AIQ Round 2 Registrations

 
  • February 4 to 10, 2022
  • Choice Filling and Locking

 
  • February 7 to 11, 2022
  • Processing of Seat Allotment

 
  • February 13 to 14, 2022
  • Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

 
  • February 15, 2022

 
  • Reporting

 
  • February 16 to 22, 2022

Click on the direct link to check NEET PG Counselling Revised Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to register

  • Candidates need to visit the official website of MMC - mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the PG counselling tab, on the homepage.
  • The registration link will be displayed, candidates need to click on it
  • Candidates will have to enter the required information and register
  • Now login and fill out the application form and upload the required documents
  • Then, pay the registration fee, and click on the "Submit" button
  • Candidates must take a printout of the application form

