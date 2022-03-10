NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Apply For Mop-up Round Extended Till March 12

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee has extended the deadline for online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021. Earlier the deadline to register for mop-up round was March 9 which has been extended till March 12, 2022. Interested candidates who have not got themselves registered yet can follow these steps to get themselves registered. For more details related to NEET PG counselling 2021, candidates can go to the official website mcc.nic.in.
Candidates must know that even if seats remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling. It will be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round. Here is how to apply for mop-up round.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on March 8, has released a notification informing the NEET PG 2021 candidates regarding the menace of seat blocking. As it has been observed by MCC that some candidates are deliberately blocking the PG medical seats by simply locking them and not joining the allotted seats. MCC has released the notification on the official website, which candidates can check by visiting - mcc.nic.in.
"It has come to the notice of MCC and DGHS that some candidates are deliberately trying to block the seats by opting for the seats and not joining the allotted seats. "The MCC said that DGHS is actively tracking and monitoring such candidates and colleges," the MCC said.