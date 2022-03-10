NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Apply For Mop-up Round Extended Till March 12

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee has extended the deadline for online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021. Earlier the deadline to register for mop-up round was March 9 which has been extended till March 12, 2022. Interested candidates who have not got themselves registered yet can follow these steps to get themselves registered. For more details related to NEET PG counselling 2021, candidates can go to the official website mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must know that even if seats remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling. It will be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round. Here is how to apply for mop-up round.

NEET mop up round registration: Check important dates here

The NEET PG mop up round registration has been extended till March 12, 2022

Earlier the deadline to register was March 9, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to apply for mop-up round

Interested candidates should go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link

Candidates will then have to enter their NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login

Candidates should fill in the application form and upload all documents

In the next step, pay the application fees and click on submit

Confirmaton dialogue box will be displayed on screen. candidates should download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

NEET PG counselling 2021: MCC releases notice warning all candidates about seat blocking

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on March 8, has released a notification informing the NEET PG 2021 candidates regarding the menace of seat blocking. As it has been observed by MCC that some candidates are deliberately blocking the PG medical seats by simply locking them and not joining the allotted seats. MCC has released the notification on the official website, which candidates can check by visiting - mcc.nic.in.