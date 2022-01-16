NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Tomorrow; Check Registration Steps

As per schedule, the round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling will be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022. The candidates who want to apply for the round 1 counselling should make sure to apply by tomorrow. The registration needs to be done on the official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till January 17 up to 3 pm. Candidates who will register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to January 17.

Official website reads, "It is hereby informed to all the candidates that no. 961 of 2021 in the matter of Neil Au 07.01.2022 has approved the reservation policy as mentioned in notice dated 29.07.2021 (Copy attached). Therefore, the said reservation policy for 15% AIQ seats (UG) & 50% AIQ seats (PG) for the academic year 2021"

“Please note that you will be asked to fill some of the information (we are not showing it here for security reasons) that you have given in your application form of NBE, admit card of examination during online registration and provided by the examination conducting agency (NBE). Therefore, keep a copy of your application form and admit card ready for reference. These documents may be retained as they may be required till you complete your PG course,” according to the NEET PG counselling information bulletin.