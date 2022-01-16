NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Tomorrow; Check Registration Steps

As per schedule, the round 1 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling will be closed on Monday, January 17, 2022. The candidates who want to apply for the round 1 counselling should make sure to apply by tomorrow. The registration needs to be done on the official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till January 17 up to 3 pm. Candidates who will register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to January 17.
Official website reads, "It is hereby informed to all the candidates that no. 961 of 2021 in the matter of Neil Au 07.01.2022 has approved the reservation policy as mentioned in notice dated 29.07.2021 (Copy attached). Therefore, the said reservation policy for 15% AIQ seats (UG) & 50% AIQ seats (PG) for the academic year 2021"
“Please note that you will be asked to fill some of the information (we are not showing it here for security reasons) that you have given in your application form of NBE, admit card of examination during online registration and provided by the examination conducting agency (NBE). Therefore, keep a copy of your application form and admit card ready for reference. These documents may be retained as they may be required till you complete your PG course,” according to the NEET PG counselling information bulletin.
NEET PG Reservation
- S.C. - 15%
- S.T. - 7.5%
- PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms
- O.B.C. - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list
Final Schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2021
- Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes- 7th January 2022 to 10th January 2022
- Registration/Payment to be done between 12th January 2022 to 17th January 2022 up to 12:00 NOON ( as per Server Time)
- Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of 17th January 2022 as per Server Time
- Choice Filling- 13th January to 17th January 2022 (up to 11:55 PM) as per Server Time
- Choice Locking from 04:00 PM of 17.01.2022 to 11:55 PM of 17.01.2022 as per Server Time
- Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes- 18th January 2022 to 19th January 2022
- Processing of Seat Allotment- 20th January 2022 to 21st January 2022
- Result- 22nd January 2022
- Reporting- 23rd January 2022 to 28th January 2022
NEET PG counselling 2022: Here is how to register
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of NBE nbe.edu.in
- On the homepage, candidates should look for the pop-up window which has NEET PG 2022 application link
- Candidates will then have to click on the link and register using the required credentials like registration ID and password
- Candidates should fill in the required details and upload the scanned documents
- Candidates should pay the examination fees and then submit the form
- Candidates should take its printout for future references