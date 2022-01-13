NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Activates Choice Filling Window, Check Steps To Fill Choices

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee will be opening the option of choice filling/locking of seat process from Thursday, January 13, 2022. All the candidates who already got themselves registered for the NEET PG Counselling can fill in the choices. It can be done on the official website of MCC that is mcc.nic.in. Candidates can fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in MCC NEET counselling Round 1 between January 13 and January 17, 2022. Candidates should make sure tod o the same before the deadline ends as NEET PG choice filling request raised post deadline will not be considered by the Commission.

After filling in the choices of subject and colleges, candidates will have to lock their preferences. Candidates are hereby informed that choices once locked, cannot be changed. Therefore, candidates should make sure to fill in the choices and if they want to change them they must change before locking the choices. There is no restriction on the number of choices, however, candidates must fill the choice in the order of their preferences.

MCC mentions in its information brochure, "Don’t wait till the last minute to lock your choices and to take a printout. Please go through your submitted choices before locking as once you lock the choices the same cannot be changed or even modified if you have made a mistake. Mistake in filling choices may result in allotment of a seat which you never wanted. Also, it won’t be possible to unlock your choices at MCC’s end."

Check important dates here

MCC started the NEET PG counselling 2021 Round 1 registration from January 12, 2022

The deadline to register ends on January 17, 2022 (12:00 noon)

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to fill choices