NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Candidates To Report To Colleges In Hybrid Mode

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
In the wake of the COVID pandemic, postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now be allowed to report to their respective colleges in hybrid mode. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG Counselling 2021 can report at the allotted college through both online and offline mode.
The round 1 merit list for NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be declared on January 22, and shortlisted candidates will be able to report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28. However, candidates who apply for upgradation to MCC NEET PG Counselling Round 2 while retaining their Round 1 seat will be required to be physically present at the allotted institute to freeze their seats, the MCC informed in an official statement. Candidates must take note that all admissions made through the online mode will be considered provisional and will be finalised only after the verification round where aspirants need to be reported physically at the time of medical fitness at the college.