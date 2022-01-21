NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Candidates To Report To Colleges In Hybrid Mode

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now be allowed to report to their respective colleges in hybrid mode. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG Counselling 2021 can report at the allotted college through both online and offline mode.

The round 1 merit list for NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be declared on January 22, and shortlisted candidates will be able to report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28. However, candidates who apply for upgradation to MCC NEET PG Counselling Round 2 while retaining their Round 1 seat will be required to be physically present at the allotted institute to freeze their seats, the MCC informed in an official statement. Candidates must take note that all admissions made through the online mode will be considered provisional and will be finalised only after the verification round where aspirants need to be reported physically at the time of medical fitness at the college.

NEET PG Counselling in Hybrid Mode: Important points to remember

Candidates proceeding with the counselling process through online mode will have to send a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of the seat and upload scanned copies of relevant documents

The admission authorities would confirm the candidates only after verification of the scanned copies of their documents

The college authorities have been directed to generate an "Admission Letter" through the official website and send one copy of the admission letter to candidates at pgmcconlinereporting@gmail.com

Candidates who want to withdraw after Round 1 Counselling can do so till 4 pm on 3 February 2022

After 3 February 2022, candidates would be considered as part of Round-2 Counselling

Candidates who want to avail the ‘Free Exit’ option in Round-1 need not report to the allotted college

