NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Last Date For Round 1 Reporting

Neet PG Counselling 2021: The last date for reporting to colleges for round 1 of the National Entrance Exam Test, NEET PG Counselling 2021, has been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Earlier, the NEET PG counselling was scheduled to end on January 28, but MCC has extended the deadline and the last date to report to colleges is January 30, 2022, till 4 pm. As per the official notification issued by MCC, postgraduate medical candidates seeking admission to MD and MS seats are allowed to report to the colleges in both online and offline mode by tomorrow.

"In reference to many requests being received from candidates, the MCC of DGHS has extended the time for reporting of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2021 up to 04:00 P.M on January 30, 2022 (Sunday")," read an official notice issued by the MCC."

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Dates

Date Event January 30, 2022 Last date to report to colleges February 4, 2022 Last date to withdraw applications

NEET PG Counselling Resignation Letter

Applicants are allowed to withdraw their names for the round one NEET PG 2021 MD and MS counselling till 4 pm on February 3, 2022. After that, these candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round 2 of counseling, as per MCC notice. "Candidates are advised to ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through the portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’ and candidate will be deemed to be occupy the seat still, and rules of Round-2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through the online portal will not be considered as ‘Resignation Letter', " read the official statement.

