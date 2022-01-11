NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Highlights 5 New Changes; Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The much-awaited counselling schedule for the National Entrance Eligibility Test has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The registration procedure for NEET PG Counselling will start tomorrow, January 12, 2022. Candidates must be aware that MCC has notified five major changes that will be seen in NEET PG counselling.

As per the latest schedule, this year the NEET PG Counselling will be conducted in four different rounds - AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round. Check NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule here.

NEET 2021 PG Counselling: Check 5 major changes highlighted by MCC

The MCC has mentioned that after round 2 of AIQ is over, the Committee will not revert to states. Earlier, there were only two rounds of counselling, except for central institutions, and seats reverted to the respective states after round 2 of AIQ was over.

After all the seats are filled during the mop-up round, unfilled NRI, the Muslim minority, and Jain minority seats will be converted to Indian National seats before reverting to the deemed universities. Earlier, these seats were reverted to a stray vacancy for round two.

The reservation policy of AIQ for central institutes and state-contributed seats will include SC 15%, ST 7.5%, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list, 27%, EWS: 10%, and PWD-horizontal reservation as per NMC norms of 5%. Earlier, the OBC and EWS reservation schemes were only for central institute seats.

This time, MCC will also hold counselling rounds for PG DNB seats.

The MCC will hold an online stray vacancy round counselling for central universities and institutes, all India quota seats, and DNB seats.

Image: Unsplash, Representative