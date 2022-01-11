NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Highlights 5 New Changes; Check Details Here

NEET PG counselling dates released: Check full schedule & other details here
Image: Pixabay, Representative
NEET PG Counselling 2021: The much-awaited counselling schedule for the National Entrance Eligibility Test has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The registration procedure for NEET PG Counselling will start tomorrow, January 12, 2022. Candidates must be aware that MCC has notified five major changes that will be seen in NEET PG counselling.
As per the latest schedule, this year the NEET PG Counselling will be conducted in four different rounds - AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round, and AIQ stray vacancy round. Check NEET PG Counselling 2021 Schedule here.