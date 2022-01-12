NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate counselling is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. NEET PG counselling registration for first round which will commence on January 12, will be concluded on January 17, 2022. Post-registration, the registered candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges. The deadline to select seats will end on January 17, 2022. Institutes will be verifying the candidates on January 18 and January 19, 2022. The steps to register and other important dates have been mentioned below.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Check important dates here

The seat allotment process will end on January 21, 2022

Candidates will be able to check round 1 seat allotment result on January 22, 2022

The registration process for second round seat allotment will begin on February 3, 2022

Registration for second round of allotment will end on February 7, 2022

The round 3 registration will be conducted between February 24 and February 28, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents required while filling form

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card and one other ID proof

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Check registration steps here

Candidates will have to go to mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, they should click on the PG or UG counselling tab

Candidates will be redirected to another window where the registration link will be displayed, candidates should click on it

Candidates will then have to feed in the required information and log in

Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen. Candidates should fill the form and upload documents, pay the registration fee, and click on submit

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form.

NEET 2021 PG Counselling: Check changes highlighted by MCC