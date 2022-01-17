NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Check How To Apply

NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2021: The NEET PG round 1 counselling will end today, January 17, 2022. The registration for NEET PG round 1 counselling started on January 12. Candidates can complete the application process for 50 percent of all India quota seats by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) - mcc.nic.in.

The registration window will close at 12 pm today, and candidates will be able to pay the application fees till 3 pm. As per the counselling schedule, the NEET PG Counselling Schedule, the choice-filling facility is over now and the provision for locking the choice will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on January 22, and candidates will be able to report from January 23 to January 28, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling Registration

As per the instructions, candidates are required to carry the original documents to the allotted institutes for verification procedures. Candidates can check the list of the documents by visiting the PG counselling information bulletin at mcc.nic.in. A total of three more rounds of NEET PG counselling are remaining. Round 2 counselling will start from February 3 to 19, the mop-up round will start from February 24 to March 10, and the stray vacancy round will begin from March 11 to 16. The stray round will be conducted by MCC for Central University, institutes, all India quota, and DNB seats.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website of NBE nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for pop-up window which has NEET PG 2022 application link

Step 3: Candidates should click on the link and register using the asked credentials

Step 4: Candidates should log in using their registration ID and password

Step 5: Fill in the asked details and upload the scanned documents

Step 6: Candidates should pay the examination fees and submit the form

Step 7: Candidates should take its printout for future references

