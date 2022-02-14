NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline To End On February 15

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee will be closing the choice filling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling round 2 soon. As per the official notice released by MCC, the choice filling process will end on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for this round can apply through the official website at mcc.nic.in. They will be allowed to fill their choices up to 4 pm. Earlier, it was till February 14 which has been extended by a day.

Here is the direct link to the official notification-

Those candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/modify them. MCC has mentioned that those who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1. The steps that candidates will have to follow to fill choices are mentioned below.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) said, "The Choice Filling for Round-2 of PG counselling 2021 is being extended further upto 4:00 pm of 15.02.2022 (Tuesday) as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in the matter of Dr. Vishal Dahiya & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors.(W.P © No. 992 of 2022)."

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to fill choices

Registered candidates should go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'NEET PG 2021 counselling' link.

Candidates will then have to enter the login details that they were provided with, during registration.

Candidates should fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window.

Lock the choices and click on submit.

Candidates are informed that NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be held in four rounds. After this round, Mop Up round and Online Stray vacancy will be held and in case candidates don't get a seat in one, they can apply in the next round of admissions. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to stay updated.

Image: Unsplash