NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has declared the round 2 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) today, February 18. Examination authorities had earlier released the provisional merit list for the candidates who appeared in the counselling process. They can check their admission status by visiting MCC.nic.in.

According to MCC, "The allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website. Candidates are requested to proceed to report to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their allotment letters. " The notice further read, "Candidates should confirm the admission schedule from the allotted college before proceeding to report, along with all required original documents."

Here's how to check NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: To check the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round, candidates need to visit the official website-MCC.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the Round 2 seat allotment result.

Step 3: Carefully enter your login information.

Step 4: Round 2 seat allotment results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the file to your computer and print it for future use.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: More details

MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds for both UG and PG medical and dental seats, which includes, AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities. To get more information regarding the counselling candidates must visit the official website of NEET - mcc.nic.in.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative