NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration To Begin Today, Here's How To Register

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to open the registration window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021, counselling round 2 on Thursday, February 3, 2022. In order to register for second round of counseling, candidates will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET counselling schedule highlights that the registration and fee payment window for the second round will be available till February 7, 2022. Candidates who will register during this period will have to fill and lock their choices between February 4 and February 7, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to register

Interested candidates will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PG counselling tab

The link for registration will be displayed, candidates should click on it

Candidates will have to enter the required information and register

Now login and fill the application form

Upload the documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Candidates should take print out of the application form

Here is the direct link to register

Candidates are informed that NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be held in 4 rounds. After this round, Mop Up round and Online Stray vacancy will be held and in case candidates don't get a seat in one, they can apply in the next round of admissions. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof aadhaar card

NEET PG 2022: SC Likely To Hear Plea For Postponing Exam On February 7

The Supreme Court is expected to hear a plea on deferment of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022 date on February 7, 2022. To be noted that a plea that seeks postponement of NEET PG 2022 was filed on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The case may be listed on February 7, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 schedule has already been released and as per schedule, the exam will be conducted on March 12, 2022. The plea has been filed by six MBBS graduates, through Dubey Law Chambers, seek a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG Regulations, are met by many aspirants.