NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases Notice On Refund Of Security Deposit; Check Details

NEET PG Counselling: In an important notice released by the Medical Counselling Committee, it has informed the candidates regarding the refund of the security deposit of NEET PG Counselling 2022. Students can find the official notice by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the notice, students will get their refund of the security deposit only after the completion of all-around counselling. MCC has directed the candidates to keep their card/bank account active till the refund process is over.

In case the bank is found inactive before the completion of the refund, the candidates will not get the refund as the banker will not be able to transfer the security deposit. Students must note that transferring a refund into the new account will take a long time. Meanwhile, medical students across the nation are demanding a postponement of the NEET PG Examination. Recently, the Federation of All India Medical Association, along with the students, has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to defer the examination that is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has also demanded to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022, by submitting a plea to the Supreme Court of India.

NEET PG 2022: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam

Aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the examination due to the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. Further, the students have urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail if they appear in the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals. Recently, AIMSA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging them to extend the last date of the NEET PG by 8–10 weeks.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative