NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Today, Check Step-by-step Guide To Register

Image: Unsplash
NEET PG Counselling: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, (NEET PG 2022) application process is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 15, 2022. It will be activated in second half at 3 pm. Interested candidates who want to register for Postgraduate medical entrance examination can apply by February 4, 2022. They will have to get themselves registered on the official website nbe.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on March 12. The minimum required eligibility is that applicants must have an MBBS degree and have completed one year of internship. Those candidates who want to take admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses in the academic year 2022-23 will have to qualify NEET PG 2022.
NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. Meanwhile, the counselling process for 2021 has also been started on MCC official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website so as not to miss any updates.