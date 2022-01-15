NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins Today, Check Step-by-step Guide To Register

NEET PG Counselling: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, (NEET PG 2022) application process is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 15, 2022. It will be activated in second half at 3 pm. Interested candidates who want to register for Postgraduate medical entrance examination can apply by February 4, 2022. They will have to get themselves registered on the official website nbe.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on March 12. The minimum required eligibility is that applicants must have an MBBS degree and have completed one year of internship. Those candidates who want to take admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses in the academic year 2022-23 will have to qualify NEET PG 2022.

NEET PG 2022: Check exam schedule here

NEET PG 2022 application process should be done between January 15 (3.00 pm) and February 4, 2022 (11.55 pm)

Application correction process will be done between February 8 and February 11, 2022

Final edit window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images will be activated between February 24 and February 27, 2022

NEET PG admit card will be out on March 7, 2022

NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on March 12, 2022

NEET PG 2022 result will be out on March 31, 2022

NEET PG 2022: Here is how to register

Candidates should go to the official website of NBE nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, candidates should look for pop-up window which has NEET PG 2022 application link

Candidates should click on the link and register using the asked credentials

Candidates should log in using their registration ID and password

Fill in the asked details and upload the scanned documents

Candidates should pay the examination fees and submit the form

Candidates should take its printout for future references

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. Meanwhile, the counselling process for 2021 has also been started on MCC official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website so as not to miss any updates.