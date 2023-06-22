NEET PG Counselling 2023 Likely From July 15, NMC Releases Important Notice On Seat Matrix

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The National Medical Commission (NMC) is soon going to begin the NEET PG counselling 2023. NMC has already released the availability of seats for the seat matrix for admission for the academic session 2023. NMC in its latest notice stated that PGMEB has received 2828 applications from the medical colleges for recognition or renewal of recognition of PG medical qualifications during the year 2022.

“Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received 2828 applications from medical colleges/ institutes for recognition/ renewal of recognition of PG Medical qualifications during the year 2022. So far, the Board has taken a decision on 1870 applications; and decisions on remaining applications are under process," the official notice reads.

A seat matrix for the year 2023 will be prepared according after considering the existing speciality seats in medical colleges/ institutes. Colleges may reduce the number of seats under special circumstances, the notice reads.

NEET PG Counselling Date 2023

NEET PG counselling 2023 is likely to begin in July. As per reports, it will begin on July 15. It must be noted that the advocate for central govt and NBEMS during the hearing of the NEET PG postponement case in the Supreme Court had stated that the NEET PG counselling is scheduled to begin on July 15. The notice along with the counselling schedule will be released on the official website in due course of time.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration: Here's how to register