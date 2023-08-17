NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Begins Round 2 Registration Today, Here's Direct Link

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) begins the for the online registration for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2023 today, August 17. The last date to register for NEET PG round 2 counselling is August 21. Aspirants can register online at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have passed National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 and want to take admissions to MD/MS/DNB/MDS courses under All-India quota can register for the NEET PG counselling.

Direct link to register for NEET PG counselling 2023

How to register for NEET PG counselling 2023?

Interested candidates will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PG tab

The NEET PG counselling registration link will be displayed, candidates should click on it

Candidates will have to enter the required information and register

Now login and fill the application form

Upload the documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Candidates should take print out of the application form

NEET PG Counselling Schedule

ROUND 2

Registration/Payment: August 17-21

Choice filling/Locking: August 18- 22

Processing of Seat Allotment- August 23, 24

Result- August 25

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- August 26

Reporting/ Joining- August 27- September 4

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 5, 6

ROUND 3

Registration/Payment: September 7-12

Choice filling/Locking: September 8-13

Processing of Seat Allotment- September 14- 15

Result- September 16

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- September 17

Reporting/ Joining- September 18-25

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 26-27

ONLINE STRAY VACANCY ROUND FOR AIQ/ 100% CENTRAL UNIVERSITY/ 100% DEEMED UNIVERSITIES SEATS/AFMS/ PG DNB SEATS

Registration/Payment: September 28-30

Choice filling/Locking: September 29- October 1

Processing of Seat Allotment- October 2, 3

Result- October 4

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- October 5

Reporting/ Joining- October 6 to 10