NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; How To Check

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the first seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 today, August 7. Once released, candidates who have registered for NEET PG counselling will be able to check the round 1 seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check the NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results through the official website at mcc.nic.in. Selected candidates will have to upload their documents on the MCC portal on August 8. They will have to report to the allotted colleges between August 8 and 14. The verification of the candidates who have joined will be done from August 15 to 17. Registration/Payment for round 2 will begin on August 17 and end on August 22.

How to check NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result 2023