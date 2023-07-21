NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Registrations To Begin On July 27; Check Dates Here

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the schedule for conducting NEET PG counselling 2023 for All-India quota seats. The registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Post Graduate counselling will begin on July 27. The last date to register for round 1 counselling is August 1. The 1st seat allotment result will be declared on August 5.

Eligible candidates can apply for the round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. There will be 3 rounds and one stray vacancy round of NEET PG Counselling 2023. Check the full schedule here.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule

ROUND 1

Registration/Payment: July 27 to August 1

Choice filling/Locking: July 28 to August 2

Processing of Seat Allotment- August 3

Result- August 5

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- August 6

Reporting/ Joining- August 7 to 13

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: August 14-16

ROUND 2

Registration/Payment: August 17-21

Choice filling/Locking: August 18- 22

Processing of Seat Allotment- August 23, 24

Result- August 25

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- August 26

Reporting/ Joining- August 27- September 4

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 5, 6

ROUND 3

Registration/Payment: September 7-12

Choice filling/Locking: September 8-13

Processing of Seat Allotment- September 14- 15

Result- September 16

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- September 17

Reporting/ Joining- September 18-25

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 26-27

ONLINE STRAY VACANCY ROUND FOR AIQ/ 100% CENTRAL UNIVERSITY/ 100% DEEMED UNIVERSITIES SEATS/AFMS/ PG DNB SEATS

Registration/Payment: September 28-30

Choice filling/Locking: September 29- October 1

Processing of Seat Allotment- October 2, 3

Result- October 4

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- October 5

Reporting/ Joining- October 6 to 10