NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Choice Filling, Locking Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply

NEET PG Counselling: Today is the last day for candidates to apply for the National Eligibility Entrance Test—Postgraduate (NEET—PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NEET PG 2022 counselling by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates are required to complete the choice-filling process today by 11:55 p.m. After registration ends, choice locking will begin on November 10 at 3 p.m. and continue until 11:55 p.m.

"In light of the court proceedings in W.P. No. 174 of 2022 along with I.A. before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and in continuation of the notice no. U12021/01/2022-MEC dated April 11, 2022, it is decided to extend the schedule for the mop-up round of PG counselling," MCC said in an official notification.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Schedule

Events Dates Fresh Registration/Payment extended 02:00 P.M of 8th November 2022 up to 11:00 A.M of 10th Nov, 2022 Payment Facility will be available up to 03:00 P.M of 10th November 2022 RESET Registration Option Up to 09:00 A.M of 10th Nov 2022 Choice Filling & Choice Locking Up to 11:55 P.M of 10th November 2022 as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM of 10th November, 2022 to 11:55 PM on 10th November 2022, as per Server Time

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here's how to lock seats

Step 1: To reserve a seat, candidates must go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates are required to click on the "PG Counseling" tab.

Step 3: Tap on the choice-locking option.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter the required details.

Step 5: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Revised Schedule - Click Here

