NEET PG Counselling: Mop-Up Round Final Result For MD, MS, DNB Seats Out; Direct Link Here

The NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Final Result has been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) today, November 19, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the counselling can download the final result by visiting the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the official notice, the provisional result was declared on November 18, 2022, and those candidates who want to challenge it could send the queries by 10 am today, November 19, after which the final result for Mop Up will be released.

The notice read, "The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. The notification further stated, "Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 19.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final."

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Notification - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round Final Results: Here's how to download result

Step 1: In order to check the NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round, candidates are required to visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, candidates are required to click on the PG Counseling.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to select the link that says, "Final Result PG 2022 Mop Up Round MD MS DNB."

Step 4: Automatically, a new page would appear on the screen automatically.

Step 5: Download the final result and take a printout of the result for future use.

Here's direct link to download NEET PG Counselling Mop Up Round Result - Click Here

It is to be noted that candidates must submit the required documents to the allotted colleges. According to the official notice, the reporting process will commence on November 20 and last date till November 25, 2022. Meanwhile, it is also advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative