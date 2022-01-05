NEET PG Counselling: SC To Hear Matter On EWS Quota Today On Centre's Request

NEET PG Counselling: Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET PG counselling on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Earlier it was scheduled to be heard on January 6, but considering the centre's request for an urgent hearing in the matter, it has been preponed by a day. It is being expected that there will be no further delays after SC announces its decision.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre. He said that the matter is directly affecting the admissions to post-graduate medical courses and highlighted the issues being faced by students. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"If it is a three-judge bench matter, then it will be listed before a three-judge bench tomorrow," the CJI said on January 4, 2022

NEET PG Counselling: Timeline

At first NEET PG Exam 2021 was scheduled for May 2021. It was then pushed to September due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The academic calendar was already delayed by 4 months and due to contention in the EWS quota, the counseling is deferred till the matter is solved. Union government on October 25 assured Supreme Court that the NEET PG counselling 2021 will not start until the Supreme Court comes to a conclusion on OBC, EWS quota NEET.

Protests by resident doctors: Overview

Large-scale protests have been witnessed by National Capital as resident doctors from various hospitals were protesting against the delay. They were mentioning the issues being faced by them after centre decided to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota. Thousands of resident doctors in Maharashtra had gone on their strike on Dec 31, 2021, demanding recruitment of non-academic junior resident doctors equal to the number of residents in colleges. However, the doctors called off their protest on Jan 4 after a 'fruitful' meeting with the state medical education and research director.