NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Window Reopens Today After Cut-off Reduced To Zero For All

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the registration window for NEET PG round 3 counselling 2023. The window was earlier closed on September 12. However, after Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reduced the NEET PG cutoff to zero, more candidates who have become eligible for the counselling have been given another opportunity.

NEET PG Counselling Round 3

NEET PG round 3 counselling registrationm window opens today, September 22 and will close on September 25. The choice filling and locking window will also close on September 25. The seat allotment result will be out on September 28. Candidates will have to report to the college before October 6.

The NEET PG online stray vacancy round will begin on October 9. The registration window will close on October 11. Seat allottment result will be out on October 14. Candidates will have to report to the college between October 15 to 20.

Direct link to register for NEET PG counselling 2023

Click here to check updated new seats for round 3 NEET PG counselling 2023

How to register for NEET PG counselling 2023?