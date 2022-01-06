NEET PG: SC Reserves Order On Petitions Regarding EWS Reservation In NEET PG Counselling

NEET PG 2021: The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 6, reserved the order on the Economic Weaker Section quota for NEET PG Counselling 2021. Along with this, the top court has also asked the petitioners to file a short note of their reply. It has to be filed by the first half of Friday, January 7, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling EWS matter was heard by a special bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna. Supreme Court earlier agreed to hear the plea because of centre’s urgent request to hear the matter. Centre requested the same considering the protesters that were carried by resident doctors against delay in NEET counselling. An urgent listing was sought by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta following which the approval was given by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

NEET PG Counselling Timeline: Overview

In the beginning NEET PG Exam 2021 was scheduled for May 2021. It was then pushed to September due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The academic calendar was already delayed by 4 months and due to contention in the EWS quota, the counseling is deferred till the matter is solved. Union government on October 25 assured Supreme Court that the NEET PG counselling 2021 will not start until the Supreme Court comes to a conclusion on OBC, EWS quota NEET.

Protests by resident doctors

Large-scale protests were witnessed by National Capital Delhi as resident doctors from various hospitals protested against the delay. They were raising voice against issues being faced by them after centre decided to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota. Thousands of resident doctors in Maharashtra had gone on their strike on Dec 31, 2021, demanding recruitment of non-academic junior resident doctors equal to the number of residents in colleges. However, the doctors called off their protest on Jan 4 after a 'fruitful' meeting with the state medical education and research director.