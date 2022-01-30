NEET Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On Feb 1

NEET Counselling Registration: The registration window for the first round of NEET-UG counselling 2021 will be closed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, January 30. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the NEET Counselling registration window will close at 12 pm, candidates can pay the application fee till 3 pm, and choice-filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.

The round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on February 1, and candidates can report for admission from February 2 to February 7. "Candidates who are already registered need not register again. Already registered candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent to unlock their choices, and then either fill out their choices again or edit or modify them," the MCC said. However, candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing, as such, for Round-1. Candidates who want to do a fresh registration can do so as per the schedule and exercise choices for Round-1 of counselling after paying the requisite fee, "it added.

NEET Counselling registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for NEET UG Counselling, candidates first need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UG counselling option.

Step 3: Then, click on the " registration link ."

." Step 4: Candidates need to enter the required information and register.

Step 5: Now login and fill out the application form upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the application form.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative