NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link

NEET SS Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has opened the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) round 2 counselling window today, April 20, 2022. Eligible candidates can now visit the official website and register their names for NEET SS round 2 registration at mcc.nic.in. According to the official notice, the NEET SS counselling round 2 facilities will be available for the candidates from April 20 to April 22.



Candidates should be aware that the Round 2 NEET SS counselling results will be made public on April 25. Whereas, the NEET SS Choice locking facility for round 2 counselling will be available from today. All those applicants who have been shortlisted for round 2 will have to physically report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30.

NEET SS Round 2 Counselling: Here's how to register

Step 1: First, visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the Super Specialty Counselling section.

Step 3: Click on the "online registration" option.

Step 4: Enter your details and click on the "submit" option.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Save and download the form, then print it for future reference.

NEET SS 2021 Counselling Process