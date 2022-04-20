NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET SS Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has opened the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) round 2 counselling window today, April 20, 2022. Eligible candidates can now visit the official website and register their names for NEET SS round 2 registration at mcc.nic.in. According to the official notice, the NEET SS counselling round 2 facilities will be available for the candidates from April 20 to April 22.
Candidates should be aware that the Round 2 NEET SS counselling results will be made public on April 25. Whereas, the NEET SS Choice locking facility for round 2 counselling will be available from today. All those applicants who have been shortlisted for round 2 will have to physically report to the respective institutes between April 25 and April 30.