NEET SS Counseling Schedule 2022 Out: Registration Begins From Nov 22; Check Imp Dates

The super-specialty NEET SS Counseling schedule for 2022 for the National Eligibility Entrance Test has been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). As per the schedule, the counselling registration is scheduled to begin on November 22. All those candidates who wish to apply for NEET SS Counseling are required to visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The counseling round will begin on November 22 and will continue until November 28, 2022, per the NEET SS Counseling schedule.The NEET SS Seat Allotment Result 2022 will be released on December 1, and candidates will be required to proceed with the admission process from December 2. According to the schedule, the NEET SS Counseling 2022 will be held on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in the examination. This time, the NEET SS result for 2022 was released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on September 15, 2022. Only after passing the NEET-SS counselling will candidates be able to enrol in various DM/M.Ch. and DNB courses offered by participating colleges.

NEET SS Counseling Schedule 2022

Round Events Dates Round 1 Registration/ Payment November 22 to November 28 (upto 12 noon) Choice filling/ Locking November 25 to November 28 (upto 11:55PM)Choice-locking from 4PM of November 28 to 11:55PM of November 28 Processing of Seat allotment November 29 to November 30 Result December 1, 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute December 2 to December 7, 2022

Round 2 Registration/ Payment December 9 to December 14 (upto 12 noon) Choice filling/ Locking December 10 to December 14 (upto 11:55 PM)Choice-locking from December 14 to 11:55PM of December 14 Processing of Seat allotment December 15 to December 16 Result December 17, 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute December 18 to December 24

Image: Shutterstock/Representative