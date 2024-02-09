Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

NEET SS counselling 2023: Special round seat allotment result to be released today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the seat allotment result for the special round of the NEET SS Counselling 2023.

Nandini Verma
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests
NEET SS Counselling | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the seat allotment result for the special round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - superspecialty (NEET SS) counselling 2023. Candidates who applied for the last round following the reduction of NEET SS cut-off to zero will be able to download their NEET SS seat allotment result 2023 from the official website mcc.nic.in.

Important Dates:

  • Seat Allotment Result Release: To be Announced
  • Reporting to Allotted Institutes: February 10 to February 15, 2023

How to Check NEET SS Special Seat Allotment 2023: Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the NEET SS seat allotment result 2023:

  1. Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the SS Medical Counselling tab.
  3. Click on the link for seat allotment result.
  4. Enter your login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.
  5. Click on submit.
  6. NEET SS special round seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
  7. Download and take a printout for future reference.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Documents Required: 

Candidates who have been allotted seats should report to the designated institutes between February 10 and February 15, 2023, with the following documents:

  • Allotment Letter issued by MCC.
  • Admit Card issued by NBE.
  • NEET SS 2023 result or rank letter issued by NBE.
  • Mark sheets of PG 1st, 2nd, and 3rd professional exams.
  • MDS degree certificate and provisional certificate.

Candidates are advised to adhere to the prescribed schedule and ensure all necessary documents are in order for a smooth reporting process. For further details and updates, candidates can refer to the official MCC website.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

