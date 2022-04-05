NEET SS counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee on April 4 informed that the process for choice filling for NEET-Super Speciality counselling has been paused. It has been paused as seats from several colleges and institutions hadn’t been added to the seat matrix. The choice filling for NEET Super Speciality has been paused till further notice. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates. Here is the direct link to check official notice.

Official notification released by MCC reads, "In reference to few super speciality seats of colleges/institution not being added earlier to the seat matrix by them, MCC of DGHS is in the process of adding these colleges/institutes to the seat matrix. Hence the choice filling for Super Specialty will be paused for sometime so that these colleges/institutes may add these seats to the seat matrix. As soon the addition of the fresh seats by the colleges/institutes is complete the choice filling shall be resumed and will be notified by way of notice."

NEET SS counselling: Overview

NEET-SS is the qualifying test for studying super-speciality subjects such as cardiology, neurology, urology, among others. It is for post-graduate courses therefore minimum required qualification to apply is that candidates should be graduates. The current round of counselling is for NEET-SS 2021, the exams for which were conducted in January 2022. The first round of counselling is yet to happen.

MCC issued another notice related to NEET SS counselling

The deadline of the notice is, "Urgent Attention Candidates: Addition of Seats for Round-1 of SS Counselling 2021 for D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS Courses". It reads that the Medical Counselling Committee has received information from many Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of SS Counselling 2021.

Official notice reads, "Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following D.M/ M.Ch/ DrDNB SS seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of SS Counselling 2021 to prevent wastage of precious Super Speciality seats."

NEET SS Counselling Schedule