NEET-SS Mop-up Counselling Round Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for the NEET SS counselling special mop-up round today, February 13. Candidates who have to participate in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) special mop-up round counselling should register themselves now. Interested candidates can apply online mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for NEET SS Counselling is February 15. The fee payment window will close at 4 pm on February 15. The choice filling or locking options will open at 5 pm on February 13 and close at 11:59 pm on February 15.

The eligibility criteria for NEET-Super Specialty (SS) courses has been reduced from 50 percentile to 20 percentile. Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Specialty (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, MCC officials said last week. The Union Health Ministry then decided to conduct an additional mop-up round to fill the remaining vacant seats after the completion of two rounds of NEET-SS counselling 2022-23.

NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2022 for Mop-up Round