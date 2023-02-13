Last Updated:

NEET-SS Mop-up Counselling Round Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

NEET SS mop-up counselling round 2022 registration has begun. Check the steps to apply for the mop-up round of counselling for NEET SS 2022 here.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration process for the NEET SS counselling special mop-up round today, February 13. Candidates who have to participate in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) special mop-up round counselling should register themselves now. Interested candidates can apply online mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for NEET SS Counselling is February 15. The fee payment window will close at 4 pm on February 15. The choice filling or locking options will open at 5 pm on February 13 and close at 11:59 pm on February 15. 

The eligibility criteria for NEET-Super Specialty (SS) courses has been reduced from 50 percentile to 20 percentile. Candidates who have scored 20 percentile and above in the NEET-Super Specialty (SS) will be eligible to participate in the “special mop-up round”, MCC officials said last week. The Union Health Ministry then decided to conduct an additional mop-up round to fill the remaining vacant seats after the completion of two rounds of NEET-SS counselling 2022-23. 

NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2022 for Mop-up Round

  • MopUp Round Registration Begins - February 13 to 15, 2023 (payment facility up to 4.00 pm of Feb 15)
  • Choice filling and locking - February 13 to 15, 2023 (choice locking between 5.00 pm of Feb 13 to 11.59 pm of Feb 15)
  • Processing of seat allotment - February 16, 2023,
  • Declaration of Seat Allotment Result - February 17, 2023,
  • Reporting at allotted colleges - February 18 to 23, 2023 ( upto 5.00 pm)

  • Steps to Register for NEET SS Mop-Up Round

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'NEET SS Counselling Mop Up Round Registration 2022'
  • Step 3: A login page will open
  • Step 4: Key in your roll number and password to log in
  • Step 5: The application form will open. Fill up the application form
  • Step 6: Upload the required documents
  • Step 7: Pay NEET SS counselling registration fee
  • Step 8: Submit the form and take its printout for future references
  • Direct link to register.
