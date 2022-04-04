Last Updated:

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Release Stray Vacancy Round Result Today

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC will release the result of stray vacancy round on April 4, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Neet

Image: Shutterstock


NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2021 Counselling results for Online Stray Vacancy round on Monday, April 4, 2022. MCC will be releasing the results on its official website mcc.nic.in. Once released, MCC NEET UG results can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below.

The last step of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is release of results of the Online Stray Vacancy round. MCC NEET UG counselling schedule has announced that no more rounds of admissions will be held after this round. Concerned students would need their documents ready for MCC NEET UG results of online stray vacancy rounds. 

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Here is how to check results

  • Step 1: Registered students should go to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the UG Medical Counselling tab
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the Online Stray Vacancy counselling result link (Direct link to be activated soon)
  • Step 4: After being redirected to login page, candidates will have to enter their login details as asked like roll number 
  • Step 5: Post submitting, the NEET UG online stray vacancy counselling result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 6: Candidates should download it and go through the same
  • Step 7: They are advised to take its printout for future reference

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: What’s next?

All those candidates who will secure a seat in Online Stray Vacancy round will have to appear for reporting. The reporting will begin on April 5 and will continue till April 9, 2022. Students are advised to get in touch with their respective colleges for further information.

NEET 2022 notice likely to be delayed

 The National Testing Agency is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification soon. As of now, there is no update related to NEET notification release date. However, it is being speculated that the notice can be released anytime soon. Following the reports, the NEET 2022 date is July 17, 2022. For more details, interested candidates can click here.

READ | NEET 2022 Exam Date: NEET-UG notification likely today; exam expected to be held in July
READ | NEET, JEE & CET 2022: Karnataka Edu min launches online coaching programme for aspirants
READ | NEET 2022 notification likely to be out today, check important details here
READ | NEET 2022 notification to be out soon, check exam date, eligibility & other details here
READ | NEET 2022 notification likely to be delayed, check NEET-UG exam pattern here
Tags: Neet, NEET UG, Medical Counselling
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND