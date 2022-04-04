NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Release Stray Vacancy Round Result Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2021 Counselling results for Online Stray Vacancy round on Monday, April 4, 2022. MCC will be releasing the results on its official website mcc.nic.in. Once released, MCC NEET UG results can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below.
The last step of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is release of results of the Online Stray Vacancy round. MCC NEET UG counselling schedule has announced that no more rounds of admissions will be held after this round. Concerned students would need their documents ready for MCC NEET UG results of online stray vacancy rounds.
All those candidates who will secure a seat in Online Stray Vacancy round will have to appear for reporting. The reporting will begin on April 5 and will continue till April 9, 2022. Students are advised to get in touch with their respective colleges for further information.
The National Testing Agency is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) notification soon. As of now, there is no update related to NEET notification release date. However, it is being speculated that the notice can be released anytime soon. Following the reports, the NEET 2022 date is July 17, 2022. For more details, interested candidates can click here.