NEET UG 2021 Counselling Mop-up Round: MCC Adds Additional MBBS Seats

NEET UG 2021: NEET PG mop-up round of counselling is underway and additional MBBS and BDS seats have been added up by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats have been added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada, Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa. Candidates must note that the registration process and payment for the NEET mop-up round will close on March 14, 2022.

According to an official statement, "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the college due to late receipt of Letter of Permission (LoPs), i.e., after the start of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2021 or those who could not contribute their seats within the stipulated time," it read. Every year, MCC conducts NEET UG Counselling for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Check key details below.

NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for NEET UG Counselling candidates need to visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UG counselling tab

Step 3: Click on the registration link

Step 4: Now, fill in the required information and register

Step 5: Now login and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Step 7: Candidates are recommended that they must take a printout of the application form for future needs.

MCC releases notice warning all candidates about seat blocking

Earlier, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on March 8, released a notification informing the NEET PG 2021 candidates regarding the menace of seat blocking. As it was found that some candidates were deliberately blocking the PG medical seats by simply locking them and not joining the allotted seats. "It has come to the notice of MCC and DGHS that some candidates are deliberately trying to block the seats by opting for the seats and not joining the allotted seats. "The MCC said that DGHS is actively tracking and monitoring such candidates and colleges," the MCC said.

