NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link; Check Steps To Apply

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The link for NEET UG 2022 counselling registration has been activated by the Medical Counseling Committee, MCC. All those candidates who have appeared and qualified in the NEET UG Exam can now submit their registrations for the NEET UG Counseling Process by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the NEET UG Counseling until October 17, 2022, and the choice-filling process will begin this week.

NEET UG 2022 Counseling: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for "UG Medical Counseling."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open, click on the link provided for "New Registration – Round 1"

Step 4: Now, enter your NEET UG application number, date of birth, and other credentials.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload all supporting documents.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

Here's direct link to apply for NEET UG 2022 Counselling - Click Here

More details

The option for the candidates to fill in their choices will be available from October 14, 2022, and the candidates will be allowed to submit their choices and lock them on October 18, 2022, by 11:55 pm. Like last year, the MCC will be conducting NEET UG counselling in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy. Now, candidates can submit their application for the counselling process by visiting the official website. It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative