NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Imp Dates Here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the 2022 National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Counselling Schedule. Candidates can check the schedule by visiting Mcc.nic.in. According to the schedule, round one registrations for the NEET UG Counseling 2022 will commence on October 11 for the all-India quota, and for deemed plus central institutes, the registration process will commence on October 10.

The state counselling process will begin on October 17. There will be two more rounds for BDS/B.Sc. nursing programs, including the second mop-up round and the stray vacancy round. Candidates should be aware that the academic session for UG courses will begin on November 15.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule

Schedule for Admission All India Quota Deemed+ Central Institutes State Counselling 1st Round of Counselling October 11 to October 20 October 10 to October 20 October 17 to October 28 Last date of Joining October 28 October 28 November 4 2nd round of Counselling November 2 to November 10 November 2 to November 20 November 7 to November 18 Last date of joining November 18, 2022 November 18, 2022 November 21

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to complete the registration process

First, candidates are required to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

Then, on the homepage, just click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

Click on the registration link.

Then, you need to enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Take a printout of the application form.

