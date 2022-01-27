NEET UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On Jan 29

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to announce the NEET UG all India quota (AIQ) round 1 seat allotment result soon. It is scheduled to be announced on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The candidates who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 percent all India quota and are waiting for NEET counselling AIQ round 1 seat allotment result will be able to check it on Saturday. It will be uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. The candidates who will be selected will have to report for admission to medical colleges. It should be done between January 30 and February 4, 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee through a notification mentioned that few male candidates are also applying for female-only colleges. MCC has released a list of female-only colleges and said if male students opt for these colleges, those choices will be deleted. MCC has also mentioned that it is receiving complaints from candidates that they did not receive OTPs on mobile numbers. For this, MCC has advised candidates to download SANDES app so as to receive OTP and other relevant information.

“It has come to notice of MCC that many male candidates have opted choices for Medical Colleges/ B.Sc (Nursing) colleges which are exclusively for Female candidates. Such male candidates who have exercised choices for ‘Female only Colleges’ are requested to edit their choices, already exercised, and not to pick those choices again. However, if male candidates have opted for female colleges, such choices will be deleted at the time of seat processing for Round-1, by the system,” the MCC said.

MCC to conduct NEET AIQ counselling in 4 rounds

This year, many changes have been made. This year NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. One of the major change is that this time unlike past years, vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states. For more details, candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

How to check seat allotment result