NEET UG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Know How To Register

NEET UG Counseling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee on January 19 activated the registration link for NEET counseling for undergraduate courses. As per schedule, the deadline to register for NEET UG Counselling ends on Monday, January 24, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to get themselves registered by January 24, 2022. To be noted that MCC has clearly said that application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

In order to get themselves registered, candidates will have to go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.Through this counselling, eligible candidates will be getting admissions to 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER colleges. This year, many changes have been made. This year NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. One of the major change is that this time unlike past years, vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states. Here are the steps that interested candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered. Important dates related to NEET UG counselling can also be checked here.

NEET UG Counselling: Check important dates here

Round 1 verification of seat matrix was conducted by the institutes on January 17 and January 18, 2022

Round 1 registration was started on January 19, 2022

Payment should be done by January 24, up to 12:00 noon

The choice filling started on January 20 and it will end on January 24, 2022 (11:55 pm)

Candidates will have to lock their choices on January 24, 2022 (4:00 pm to 11:55 pm)

The verification of candidates by universities/ institutes will be done on January 25 and January 26, 2022

Seat allotment processing will happen on January 27 and January 28, 2022

The round 1 seat allotment result will be out on January 29, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Step-by-step guide to register