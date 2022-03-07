Last Updated:

NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Removes Migration Certificate As Mandatory Doc For Admission

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Through a notice MCC has announced that Migration Certificate is not mandatory for admission. Direct link to check notice is attached.

NEET

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification related to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduation or NEET-UG 2021 admissions. It reads that the migration certificate is not a 'mandatory' document for reporting of UG counselling 2021 anymore. The notice reads that it is a "desirable" document now, which means that in case a candidate is not able to produce it for any reason, they will not be denied admission by the participating colleges. The notification is available on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Click on this link to check notice

"It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not ‘Mandatory’. Hence, it is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an Undertaking from candidate that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of 7 days. The candidate may not be denied admission for not having Migration Certificate,” reads statement issued by MCC

Here is how to check official notice

  • Go to the official website https://www.mcc.nic.in/#/home
  • Click on the NEET UG Counselling tab
  • Look for news and event section
  • Click on the link which reads, “Notice for migration certificate”
  • The notice will be displayed on screen, candidates should go through the same

NEET UG counseling schedule

  • NEET UG Counselling 2021 for the All India Quota, AIQ Round 2 closed on February 21, 2022
  • The application form submitted by the candidates for AIQ round 2 counselling were checked by the authorities from February 22 to 23, 2022
  • The seat allotment procedure were held from February 24 to 25, 2022
  • NEET Round 2 counselling 2021 seat allotment results were released on February 26, 2022
  • The registration for the mop-up round will start on March 10, 2022.
