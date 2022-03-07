NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Removes Migration Certificate As Mandatory Doc For Admission

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification related to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduation or NEET-UG 2021 admissions. It reads that the migration certificate is not a 'mandatory' document for reporting of UG counselling 2021 anymore. The notice reads that it is a "desirable" document now, which means that in case a candidate is not able to produce it for any reason, they will not be denied admission by the participating colleges. The notification is available on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

"It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not ‘Mandatory’. Hence, it is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an Undertaking from candidate that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of 7 days. The candidate may not be denied admission for not having Migration Certificate,” reads statement issued by MCC

