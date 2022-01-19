NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today, Check How To Register

NEET UG Counseling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee is all set to activate the registration link for NEET counseling for undergraduate courses on January 19, 2022. As scheduled, interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The application link will be activated today and the deadline to apply is January 24, 2022. Commission has clearly mentioned that the applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Through this counselling, eligible candidates can get admissions to 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER colleges.

This year, few changes have been made in NEET AIQ counselling by Medical Counseling Committee. As per the changes, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. Major change is that this time vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states, unlike past years. The registration steps can be checked here.

Health Minister wishes students ahead of counselling

"Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January. You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET UG Counselling: Check important dates here

Round 1 verification of seat matrix have been conducted by the institutes on January 17 and January 18, 2022

The registration process will begin on January 19, 2022

Payment should be done by January 24, up to 12:00 noon

The choice filling will begin on January 20 and it will end on January 24, 2022 (11:55 pm)

Candidates will have to lock their choices on January 24, 2022 (4:00 pm to 11:55 pm)

The verification of candidates by universities/ institutes will be done on January 25 and January 26, 2022

Seat allotment processing will happen on January 27 and January 28, 2022

The round 1 seat allotment result will be out on January 29, 2022

NEET Counselling 2021: Here is how to register