NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 1 Begins Today, Check How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
NEET UG Counseling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee is all set to activate the registration link for NEET counseling for undergraduate courses on January 19, 2022. As scheduled, interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The application link will be activated today and the deadline to apply is January 24, 2022. Commission has clearly mentioned that the applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Through this counselling, eligible candidates can get admissions to 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER colleges.
This year, few changes have been made in NEET AIQ counselling by Medical Counseling Committee. As per the changes, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. Major change is that this time vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states, unlike past years. The registration steps can be checked here.
"Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January. You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.