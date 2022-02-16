NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 Begins Today, Here's How To Register

NEET UG 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to begin the registration for round two of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2021 counselling on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. NEET 2021 qualified candidates who are interested in participating in round two of NEET counselling will be able to register and submit their choices. The same needs to be done by February 21, 2022. The choice filling for NEET 2021 counselling will begin on February 17, 2022. Complete schedule and steps to register has been attached below.

On the basis of MCC NEET counselling admission will be granted to deemed/central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, and JIPMER institutions within the 15% All India Quota (AIQ).For NEET 2021, 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 Ayurveda, 603 BVSc, and AH seats will be available, in addition to 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

Here is how to register for NEET 2021 round two counselling

Go to the MCC official website - mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for 'UG counselling' tab

In order to register, candidates will have to click on the 'New registration' link

Candidates will have to fill in the details like father's name, mother's name, email ID, mobile number, and other details

Candidates will then have to log in and complete the NEET counselling registration process

Pay the NEET 2021 registration fee and take printout of the confirmation page and transaction fee

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Delhi State Quota merit list out

Medical Counseling Committee has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG counselling merit list for Delhi state quota. The NEET Delhi quota merit list has been released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The 85% state quota merit list is for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in various medical colleges of Delhi. Those candidates who want to participate in Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2021 can check the merit list on the official MCC website– mcc.nic.in.

MCC in the notice mentioned, "MCC of DGHS is in receipt of many representations to provide the inter merit list of Delhi State Quota for candidates who want to participate in the counselling of 85% Delhi State Quota seats."

