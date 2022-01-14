NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration To Begin On Jan 19, Check Complete Schedule Here

Quick links:
NEET UG Counseling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the dates for NEET counseling for undergraduate courses. As per schedule, the counselling process will begin soon in online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered between January 19 and January 24, 2022. To be noted that NEET-UG Counselling aims to provide admissions to 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER colleges.
Medical Counseling Committee has made changes in the NEET 2021 AIQ counselling. As per it, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. This time vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states, unlike past years.
"Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January. You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है।— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022
आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।