NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration To Begin On Jan 19, Check Complete Schedule Here

NEET UG Counseling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the dates for NEET counseling for undergraduate courses. As per schedule, the counselling process will begin soon in online mode on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered between January 19 and January 24, 2022. To be noted that NEET-UG Counselling aims to provide admissions to 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER colleges.

MCC to conduct NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds

Medical Counseling Committee has made changes in the NEET 2021 AIQ counselling. As per it, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. This time vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states, unlike past years.

"Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January. You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है।



आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022

NEET UG Counselling: Check important dates here

Round 1 verification of seat matrix will be conducted by the institutes on January 17 and January 18, 2022

Registration/ payment process will commence on January 19, 2022

Payment should be done by January 24, up to 12:00 pm

Choice filling will begin on January 20 and it will end on January 24, 2022 (11:55 pm)

Candidates will have to lock their choices on January 24, 2022 (4:00 pm to 11:55 pm)

The verification of candidates by universities/ institutes will be done on January 25 and January 26, 2022

The Processing of seat allotment will happen on January 27 and January 28, 2022

The round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on January 29, 2022

NEET Counselling 2021: How to complete registration & choice filling process