NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration Ends Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET UG Counselling: Registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET UG Counselling 2021 for the All India Quota, AIQ Round 2 will close today, February 21, 2022, at 11:55 p.m. All those candidates who want to register for NEET UG Counselling can apply by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee - mcc.nic.in. The Choices locking option will remain open from today at 4 pm to 11:55 pm.

Candidates must take note that choices once filled can be changed later, but locked choices cannot be changed. So, after filling in the choice of course and college, candidates need to carefully preview it before locking it. The application form submitted by the candidates for AIQ round 2 counselling will be checked by the authorities from February 22 to 23, 2022, and the seat allotment procedure will be held from February 24 to 25, 2022. First, the preliminary seat allotment results are made public. It allows students to initiate their queries against the provisional allotment, and then the final allotment result is released. NEET Round 2 counselling 2021 seat allotment results will be released on February 26 and students will be required to report to their allotted college between February 27 and March 5, 2022. After NEET Counselling AIQ Round 2, the registration for the mop-up round will start on March 10, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for NEET UG Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee – mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, go to the UG Medical Counselling tab

Step 3: Click on the " Online Registration" link

link Step 4: Alternatively, click on the link here: register for AIQ round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2021

Step 5: Key in your Roll Number and Password to log in or register first, if not already

Step 6: Start filling out the registration form by giving all the details.

Step 7: Upload the documents as asked and pay the registration fee.

Step 8: Submit your form and take a screenshot

Direct link for NEET-UG Round 2 counselling registrations 2021

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative