NEET UG Counselling 2021: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out, Here's How To Check

Medical Counselling Committee, also known as MCC on April 22 has released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional result for special stray vacancy round. All those candidates who got themselves registered for special stray vacancy round can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

NEET UG 2021 provisional result: Highlights

As mentioned above, the result is provisional in nature. The notification mentions that it is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

NEET UG stray vacancy official notification reads, “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Special Stray Vacancy Round of NEET UG 2021 Counselling is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 04:00 PM of 22.04.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.”

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Follow these steps to check special stray vacancy round provisional result

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC on mcc.nic.in.\

Step 2: On the homepage, press NEET UG Counselling link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on online registration link and login to the account.

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: In the next step, check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference

Official notification reads, “The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.”

NEET UG 2022: Highlights and important dates

Every year, over 16 lakh candidates register for the national level medical entrance exam, NEET. In the year 2021, over 8 lakh students had cleared the NEET 2021 exam. Those who pass NEET have to undergo a counseling process to get admission to the medical colleges. The medical college to which they will get admission will depend on the rank they will score.