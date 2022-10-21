NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Allotment Result To Be Out Today; Check Steps

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will announce the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result today, October 21, 2022. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result by visiting the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notification, candidates who have acquired a seat will have to report to the college from October 22 to October 28, 2022. To check the seat allotment result, candidates should follow the simple steps given below.

NEET Round 1 Allotment Results 2022: Here's how to check the Round 1 Seat Allocation Results

Step 1: To check the Round 1 seat allotment result, candidates must visit the MCC official site at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click "Submit."

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the results and save the page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Every year, NEET Counselling is conducted by MCC for admissions of students into the 15% All India Quota for NEET, 100% deemed or central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats for MBBS and BDS programmes. According to the schedule, the registration process for the second round will begin on November 2 and seat allotment results will be declared on November 11. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official site of MCC for fresh updates and more information.

