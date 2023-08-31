NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Begins Round 3 Registrations, Here's How To Register

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registrations for the 3rd round of NEET UG 2023 counselling today, August 31, 2023. Candidates who want to register for the NEET counselling 3rd round can do it by visiting the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The steps to register have been given below.

NEET UG Counseling: How to register for 3rd round?

Step 1: To apply for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for "UG Medical Counseling."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open, click on the link provided for "New Registration"

Step 4: Now, enter your NEET UG application number, date of birth, and other credentials.

Step 5: Then, fill out the application form and upload all supporting documents.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees, if any, and submit the form

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for NEET 3rd round of counselling is September 4, 2023. The choice filling and locking will begin on September 1 and will close on September 5, 2023. The seat allotment processing will be done from Septmeber 6 to 7, 2023. The result will be declared on September 8, 2023. The documents can be uploaded on the MCC portal on or before September 9, 2023. Candidates will have to report or join the institutes from September 10 to 18, 2023. The verification of joined candidates by the institutes can be done from September 19 to August 20, 2023.