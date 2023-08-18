NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Releases NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment Status, Here's Link

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result today, August 18, 2023. Candidates who registered for the second round of NEET counselling check their seat allotment on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC had on August 17 released the provisional result for Round-2 of NEET UG 2023 counselling and now the final result is uploaded.

Click here for NEET UG round 2 final seat allotment

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can upload the required documents for verification on MCC portal till August 19, 2023. They have to report and join the allotted college between August 20 and August 28, 2023. The verification of data of candidates who have joined the allotted colleges will be done from August 29 to August 30, 2023.

How to check NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allotment result